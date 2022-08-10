Heartland Votes

Ky. State Police looking for new leads in Hickman Co. cold case

During the robbery, Duane Caldwell was fatally shot.
During the robbery, Duane Caldwell was fatally shot.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for new leads in a 37-year-old cold case.

According to troopers, on the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, closed their market for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached their vehicle, parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown man appeared from a nearby alley.

Investigators say the person robbed the Caldwells using a .22 caliber rifle.

During the robbery, Duane Caldwell was fatally shot.

The unknown man was described as wearing dark green or gray coveralls and a red ski mask. It is believed another man was driving a getaway vehicle parked a short distance away.

According to KSP, they regularly re-examine cold cases for possible new leads.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Adam Jones at 270-856-3721, by email to adamm.jones@ky.gov or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot a man who was robbing him. (Source: KFVS)
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
A grand jury indicted David Swift on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death...
Man extradited to Dyer Co. on 1st-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

Latest News

Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray takes the university’s board of regents to court...
Former SEMO men’s basketball coach takes university’s Board of Regents to court
Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of...
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
Swift entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday to his former wife's murder in 2011.
Swift enters not guilty plea to wife’s murder in 2011
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off Wednesday, August 10.
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off Wednesday