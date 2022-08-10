Ky. State Police looking for new leads in Hickman Co. cold case

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for new leads in a 37-year-old cold case.

According to troopers, on the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, closed their market for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached their vehicle, parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown man appeared from a nearby alley.

Investigators say the person robbed the Caldwells using a .22 caliber rifle.

During the robbery, Duane Caldwell was fatally shot.

The unknown man was described as wearing dark green or gray coveralls and a red ski mask. It is believed another man was driving a getaway vehicle parked a short distance away.

According to KSP, they regularly re-examine cold cases for possible new leads.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Adam Jones at 270-856-3721, by email to adamm.jones@ky.gov or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

