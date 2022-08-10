Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead; ISP investigating

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a southern Illinois mayor found his wife dead in their home.

According to Illinois State Police, John Henry, of Carbondale, returned home Tuesday evening, August 9 and reported finding his wife, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, dead in their home.

According to the city, John Henry is the mayor of Carbondale.

Troopers say Henry notified the Carbondale Police Department who responded to the scene. Paramedics responded and pronounced her dead.

Police requested ISP to conduct the investigation into her death.

Troopers say an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, August 12.

The Jackson County Coroner’s Office and ISP Crime Scene Services are working together to investigate. The investigation will then be turned over to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.