Ill. K-12 public schools to receive 1M COVID-19 rapid tests from IDPH

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it’s providing a one-time, bulk shipment of 1 million COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

The over-the-counter tests will be provided free of charge.

IDPH says only one request for the tests is permitted per district.

The tests are intended to be distributed or to be administered in the following ways:

Providing tests to students with COVID-19 symptoms for at-home use, including the testing of family members or close contacts.

Testing of those who may have been exposed while in school.

Testing in alignment with the Illinois Test to Stay (T2S) program.

The tests are not intended to be used for regular screening purposes.

For more information about the State of Illinois's efforts to protect school children and teachers from COVID-19,

