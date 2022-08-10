Heartland Votes

Ill. K-12 public schools to receive 1M COVID-19 rapid tests from IDPH

The over-the-counter tests will be provided free of charge.
The over-the-counter tests will be provided free of charge.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it’s providing a one-time, bulk shipment of 1 million COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

The over-the-counter tests will be provided free of charge.

IDPH says only one request for the tests is permitted per district.

The tests are intended to be distributed or to be administered in the following ways:

  • Providing tests to students with COVID-19 symptoms for at-home use, including the testing of family members or close contacts.
  • Testing of those who may have been exposed while in school.
  • Testing in alignment with the Illinois Test to Stay (T2S) program.

The tests are not intended to be used for regular screening purposes. 

For more information about the State of Illinois’s efforts to protect school children and teachers from COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot a man who was robbing him. (Source: KFVS)
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
A grand jury indicted David Swift on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death...
Man extradited to Dyer Co. on 1st-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift
Drone 4 captured an aerial view of the fire in Madison, Illinois.
1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say

Latest News

An investigation is underway after a southern Illinois mayor found his wife dead in their home.
Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead; ISP investigating
The iconic sculpture will remain on display in the Dairy Building throughout the fair’s...
2022 Butter Cow unveiled in Illinois
According to SIUC, students will move onto campus August 18 and 19, with classes starting on...
SIUC to welcome students back to campus with several activities
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland