First Alert: More rain, storms possible with cold front moving in

(KFVS) - A few isolated showers are possible this morning ahead of a cold front moving into the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures will range from the upper 60s near Mount Vernon to low 70s near Union City.

Isolated showers and storms are likely this afternoon south of the cold front, which will practically sit over the region today.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.

The cold front will sink south tonight, which will allow temps to drop into the 60s by Thursday morning.

More sunshine, cooler temps and drier air will stick around near the end of the week and into the weekend.

The next chance of rain will likely arrive late Sunday.

