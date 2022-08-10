Family-friendly fundraising event to be held along banks of Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and the Knights of Columbus Council #1111 will be holding a family-friendly fundraising event along the banks of the Mississippi River.

The event, Mississippi Mingle, will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the KC Hall in Cape Girardeau.

Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up and free. Children 12 and under are free.

The first ever event will feature the Knight’s popular barbeque, live entertainment, games, games, inflatables for kids and more.

According to organizers, proceeds from the mingle will go toward Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri programs.

These programs include those for veterans, disaster response and long-term recovery, home repair and rebuilding, homelessness prevention, pregnancy and parenting support and services for the developmentally disabled.

For tickets or more details click here.

