Cooler and drier conditions moving into the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front has moved through the area and drier cooler air will filter into the Heartland. We will see a few scattered showers this evening across our far southeastern counties but these showers will move out by midnight. For the remainder of the Heartland we will see mostly clear skies with a few areas of patchy fog developing. Lows by morning will range from the upper 50s north to the upper 60s far south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant across the Heartland. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s.

