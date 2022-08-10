Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram.

They say Turner should be considered armed and dangerous.

Ingram was shot in the early morning hours of July 3 in Sikeston.

A 16-year-old from Charleston, Mo. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the shooting.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Turner is asked to contact the Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711, the tip line at 573-475-3774 or immediately call 911.

