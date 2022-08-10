Heartland Votes

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County

Scott County investigating Boy Scout equipment theft
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet.

Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.

The theft was reported by troop leader Bill Bailey.

“You can tell they kind of worked their way around the inside of the trailer,” Bailey said. “I don’t know what exactly motivates it. They may have thought there were tools in it or a construction trailer or something like that. I want to prosecute them, I want to know who did it. When you do things I teach the boys, actions have consequences.”

The crime was reported and no suspects have been found yet.

“There were some witnesses identified, however that information was slim and we haven’t identified any suspects as of yet,” Scott County Lieutenant Robyn Meredith said. “The kids are the victims here, so it’s unfortunate for them that they have to suffer a loss like this. That’s a substantial amount of money for any entity or group to raise or come up with, you know so they are the one who are drastically effected by it, it’s unfortunate.”

The Boy Scout Troop has spent their time cleaning out the old camper and making room for the new items.

The GoFundMe, which you can find here, has raised over $1,000.

