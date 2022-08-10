Heartland Votes

Black smoke seen for miles as flames shoot up in the Metro East

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke is being seen across the area as flames shoot up in the Metro East.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. The fire is believed to have broken out at a company that does metal recycling.

Smoke from the fire has been seen as far as the Saint Louis Zoo.

Firefighters from Mitchell, Pontoon Beach, Venice and Madison have been called to the scene.

News 4 has crews on the scene and will update this story as details develop.

