Heartland Votes

3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana

Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Gray News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Authorities confirmed that three people were killed as a result of a house explosion in Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the call originally came in just before 1 p.m.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly says that a special collapse unit was requested to the scene.

Officials say that most surrounding houses were unoccupied except for pets.

Fire crews on the scene said the street intersection nearby had been closed but was about to reopen.

During an earlier news conference, Connelly said 39 homes were damaged as a result of the explosion, and four homes were destroyed. He said two people had been in the house that exploded, while a third individual was inside a neighboring house.

The number of people displaced is unknown at this time.

Connelly says eight fire units are currently on scene, while an arson investigation is now underway.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot a man who was robbing him. (Source: KFVS)
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
A grand jury indicted David Swift on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death...
Man extradited to Dyer Co. on 1st-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift
Drone 4 captured an aerial view of the fire in Madison, Illinois.
1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say

Latest News

Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner: 3 people dead after house explosion in Evansville
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
‘Self-professed’ white supremacist gets jail for Jan. 6 riot
An investigation is underway after a southern Illinois mayor found his wife dead in their home.
Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead; ISP investigating
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
Drone 4 captured an aerial view of the fire in Madison, Illinois.
1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center