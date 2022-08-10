2022 Butter Cow unveiled in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Officials from the Illinois State Fair unveiled the treasured Butter Cow in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds today.

Using the theme “Grow with Us,” sculptor Sarah Pratt brings together the interaction between the farmer, the land, and the animal.

This sculpture features the iconic butter cow with a farmer kneeling beside her to tend to the land.

“I really connected with the theme ‘Grow with Us,’ said Sarah Pratt, 2022 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow Sculptor. “This design was personal for me. Our family just moved to a home with acreage and started growing our own garden. Through that experience, I was inspired to include a farmer growing on the land that in turns allows the cow to grow.”

Like in the past, 13 hearts have been hidden into the display to signify the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk.

“For a lot of families, it is not a trip to the Illinois State Fair unless they see the iconic butter cow,” said Illinois Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello II. “I am amazed by the thought and detail that is put into this buttery creation ever year.”

The iconic sculpture will remain on display in the Dairy Building throughout the fair’s duration and can be viewed live via the Butter Cow webcam.

The Illinois State Fair runs from August 11-21. Please visit IllinoisStateFair.info for fair events and information.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.