“War for the Wheel” football rivalry to air LIVE on KFVS-TOO

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is set to take on football rival Southeast Missouri State University for its home opener on Saturday, September 10.

The annual “War for the Wheel” starts at 6 p.m. at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale.

This will be 90th year the Salukis and the Redhawks have gone head-to-head on the gridiron for the longest rivalry for both universities.

SEMO holds a 42-39-8 lead in the all-time series.

This year, the broadcast of the game will be aired live on KFVS-TOO, with a half-hour pre-game special at 5:30 p.m.

The pre-game show will be hosted live from Saluki Stadium by KFVS12 Sports Director Todd Richards and sports reporter Jess Todd.

KFVS12 News Director Roger Seay says the special will preview the game and include exclusive interviews and a look at the history of the rivalry.

Richards is also scheduled to provide sideline reports during the game.

KFVS-TOO is available:

Over-the-air on channel 12.2

Channel 9 on Dish and Direct satellite

Channel 713 (HD) and 24 on Spectrum in Missouri

Channel 713 on MediaCom in southern Illinois

Channel 229 on Comcast in western Kentucky

Channel 13 on Sparklight Cable

KFVS-TOO is also available using the KFVS App on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV

The meeting between SEMO and SIU began in 1909 when the teams crossed the Mississippi River by boat to play.

“This matchup has evolved into a spirited rivalry over the years, including the first-ever college football game at Busch Stadium in 2013,” said SIU Football Head Coach Nick Hill. “Creating a ‘trophy’ to play for just adds to the excitement.”

Since the rivalry was labeled “War for the Wheel” in 2018, SEMO and SIU have each won the Wheel trophy twice.

“The War for the Wheel is a fun way to celebrate the longtime football rivalry between SEMO and SIU,” said SEMO Football Head Coach Tom Matukewicz. “These schools have a lot of history and tradition, and I think playing for a trophy makes the rivalry more special for fans on both sides of the Mississippi River. This is a huge game for us every year.”

The Wheel trophy is currently in Carbondale after the Salukis beat the Redhawks 47-21 on September 2, 2021.

