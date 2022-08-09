Heartland Votes

Teenage hiker dies after falling at St. Charles County park

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager died at Klondike Park in St. Charles County Tuesday, EMS officials told News 4.

Officers were called to park in Defiance around 12:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that two teens were hiking in a restricted area near a cliff overlooking the Katy Trail and Missouri River when one of the teens, a 17-year-old boy, lost his footing and fell.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot a man who was robbing him. (Source: KFVS)
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
A grand jury indicted David Swift on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death...
Man extradited to Dyer Co. on 1st-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

Latest News

Creal Springs Mayor Micah Morrow said she received a call around 5:48 p.m. that the municipal...
Fire at Creal Springs Municipal Building under investigation, city deals with damage
Demario Smith
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
Investigators looking for suspects who stole from Boy Scouts in Scott County
Investigators looking for suspects who stole from Boy Scouts in Scott County
Cape Girardeau Police investigating after one person shot
Cape Girardeau Police investigating after one person shot
Generic image.
Marijuana in Missouri: What’s in the amendment up for public vote?