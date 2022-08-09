Space Exploration program to be held at Rend Lake visitor center

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Science Center of Southern Illinois will be leading visitors in hands-on space themed activities.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake welcomes everyone to the visitor center on August 13 to learn about space.

According to a release from the Corps of Engineers, you can learn how stars are formed, then build and test your own spacecraft.

The free Space Exploration program will be held at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

They say the visitor center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of Rend Lake’s 50 Events for 50 Years, the Environmental Science Series will continue on August 20 with Camo the Conservation Clown.

Camo’s Outdoor Adventure Show will take place at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.