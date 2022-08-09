Heartland Votes

Space Exploration program to be held at Rend Lake visitor center

A Space Exploration program will be held at the Rend Lake Visitor Center.
A Space Exploration program will be held at the Rend Lake Visitor Center.(NASA/MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Science Center of Southern Illinois will be leading visitors in hands-on space themed activities.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake welcomes everyone to the visitor center on August 13 to learn about space.

According to a release from the Corps of Engineers, you can learn how stars are formed, then build and test your own spacecraft.

The free Space Exploration program will be held at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

They say the visitor center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of Rend Lake’s 50 Events for 50 Years, the Environmental Science Series will continue on August 20 with Camo the Conservation Clown.

Camo’s Outdoor Adventure Show will take place at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Joseph P. Walker II was charged in connection with an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza in Cape...
Arrest made in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
David Swift, a former resident of Dyer County, was arrested in Alabama after a grand jury...
Man indicted on 1st degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift, 11-year-old murder case in Dyer County

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
FILE — If it passes, Missouri would join 18 other states which have completely legalized...
Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November
A fire at the Creal Springs municipal building is under investigation.
Fire at Creal Springs municipal building under investigation
The War for the Wheel game will air live on KFVS TOO.
'War for the Wheel' to air live on KFVS TOO