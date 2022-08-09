Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. dispensary reacts to Nov. ballot initiative on recreational marijuana

Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the Show Me State in November.

“We’re super excited. We’re absolutely thrilled,” Sara Gunther-Jackson, general manager for Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, said.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced on Tuesday, August 9 a ballot initiative filed earlier this year received enough valid signatures to be put on the Missouri ballot during the general election on November 8.

“I encourage Missourians to study and educate themselves on any ballot initiative,” Ashcroft said, noting the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana “is particularly lengthy and should be given careful consideration.”

If approved, the initiative would legalize marijuana for people 21 and older, and expunge some criminal records linked to the drug.

State officials estimate legalizing the drug in Missouri would generate nearly $41 million a year in revenue for the state and generate nearly $14 million a year for local governments.

“There’s a large amount of tax revenue that’s going to be brought directly into our state and directly into our community,” Gunther-Jackson said. “Cape Girardeau alone is going to see a three-percent tax revenue from this that they’ve never seen before and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018.

While the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana has enough signatures to be on the state ballot, just 4,267 valid signatures came from the state’s 8th Congressional District, which includes southeast Missouri.

“I personally don’t see a ton of challenges. I think this is really going to be supported by Missouri voters,” Gunther-Jackson said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Joseph P. Walker II was charged in connection with an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza in Cape...
Arrest made in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
David Swift, a former resident of Dyer County, was arrested in Alabama after a grand jury...
Man indicted on 1st degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift, 11-year-old murder case in Dyer County

Latest News

David Swift, a former resident of Dyer County, was arrested in Alabama after a grand jury...
Man indicted on 1st degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift, 11-year-old murder case in Dyer County
A Space Exploration program will be held at the Rend Lake Visitor Center.
Space Exploration program to be held at Rend Lake visitor center
Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November.
Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland