Heartland Votes

Scattered showers possible along a cold front this evening and tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday evening Heartland. A cold front will move through the area late tonight into tomorrow and along this front we will see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Outside the storms it will be warm and muggy. Lows by morning will range from the upper 60s far north to the middle 70s far south.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with scattered storms along the cold front. The northern half of the Heartland will be drier by the afternoon hours. Highs will mainly be in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Joseph P. Walker II was charged in connection with an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza in Cape...
Arrest made in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
David Swift, a former resident of Dyer County, was arrested in Alabama after a grand jury...
Man indicted on 1st degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift, 11-year-old murder case in Dyer County

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/9.
First Alert 4pm forecast 8/9
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/9.
First Alert noon forecast 8/9
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
Scattered Rain & Storms Today
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/9
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/9