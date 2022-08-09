Scattered showers possible along a cold front this evening and tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday evening Heartland. A cold front will move through the area late tonight into tomorrow and along this front we will see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Outside the storms it will be warm and muggy. Lows by morning will range from the upper 60s far north to the middle 70s far south.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with scattered storms along the cold front. The northern half of the Heartland will be drier by the afternoon hours. Highs will mainly be in the lower 80s.

