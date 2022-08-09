Heartland Votes

Scattered Rain & Storms Today

Comfortable weather just around the corner...
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.(Source: cNews/Roger Wilburn)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms possible Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in the low 70s but still very muggy outside. Skies will transition to mostly cloudy through the day with increased chances for scattered rain and storms through the afternoon. Like yesterday, these are capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will range in the low 80s north to upper 80s south with heat index values ranging in the 90s today.

As a front slowly stalls out over the Heartland tonight into Wednesday, additional showers and storms are possible. We will start to experience more dry time during the day on Thursday. Near the end of the week, cooler air and more comfortable air will set up over our area heading into the weekend.

-Lisa

