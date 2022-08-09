Missouri and Illinois begin high school fall sports seasons

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday marked the first official day of the 2022 high school fall sports season in both Missouri and Illinois.

First practices were held at a number of schools in the area.

The Rams held their first practice of the 2022 season on the brand new Scott City High School turf field, becoming the first team to use it. (Jess Todd)

Scott City football began their season with a bit of history, becoming the first team to use the new turf field at the high school. Construction is still being completed on the area surrounding the turf, but it didn’t slow down the Rams’ first practice.

Scott City football team first to use new turf field (Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/8/22)

Meanwhile, Cape Central football was able to first practice number one outside on their own turf field despite the threat of bad weather. Initially forced to begin practice indoors due to lightning, the Tigers still managed a full session outside.

Quarterback Morgan Diamond attempts a throw during the Tigers' first practice. (Jess Todd)

With only five wins combined the past two seasons, Cape Central is taking full advantage of every second of practice. Head Coach Kent Gibbs says this offseason was different, and the team’s confidence is much improved.

The Bulldogs go through drills during their first practice of the season. (Jess Todd)

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) also completed practice number one bright and early. The Bulldogs are coming off a District Championship last season, but return just three players with significant experience. They are embracing the challenge.

Notre Dame volleyball begins with fall practice

