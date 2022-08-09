Heartland Votes

Missouri and Illinois begin high school fall sports seasons

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/8/22
By Jess Todd
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday marked the first official day of the 2022 high school fall sports season in both Missouri and Illinois.

First practices were held at a number of schools in the area.

The Rams held their first practice of the 2022 season on the brand new Scott City High School...
The Rams held their first practice of the 2022 season on the brand new Scott City High School turf field, becoming the first team to use it.(Jess Todd)

Scott City football began their season with a bit of history, becoming the first team to use the new turf field at the high school. Construction is still being completed on the area surrounding the turf, but it didn’t slow down the Rams’ first practice.

Scott City football team first to use new turf field (Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/8/22)

Meanwhile, Cape Central football was able to first practice number one outside on their own turf field despite the threat of bad weather. Initially forced to begin practice indoors due to lightning, the Tigers still managed a full session outside.

Quarterback Morgan Diamond attempts a throw during the Tigers' first practice.
Quarterback Morgan Diamond attempts a throw during the Tigers' first practice.(Jess Todd)

With only five wins combined the past two seasons, Cape Central is taking full advantage of every second of practice. Head Coach Kent Gibbs says this offseason was different, and the team’s confidence is much improved.

The Bulldogs go through drills during their first practice of the season.
The Bulldogs go through drills during their first practice of the season.(Jess Todd)

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) also completed practice number one bright and early. The Bulldogs are coming off a District Championship last season, but return just three players with significant experience. They are embracing the challenge.

Notre Dame volleyball begins with fall practice

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo courtesy of Terri K McClain Wilmurth)
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Joseph P. Walker II was charged in connection with an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza in Cape...
Arrest made in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery
An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
Mayor, councilmember ‘call for accountability’ following OTR mass shooting
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims

Latest News

Notre Dame volleyball begins with fall practice
Notre Dame volleyball begins with fall practice
Scott City football team first to use new turf field (Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/8/22)
Scott City football team first to use new turf field (Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/8/22)
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/8/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/8/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/8/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/8/22