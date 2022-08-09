Missouri and Illinois begin high school fall sports seasons
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday marked the first official day of the 2022 high school fall sports season in both Missouri and Illinois.
First practices were held at a number of schools in the area.
Scott City football began their season with a bit of history, becoming the first team to use the new turf field at the high school. Construction is still being completed on the area surrounding the turf, but it didn’t slow down the Rams’ first practice.
Meanwhile, Cape Central football was able to first practice number one outside on their own turf field despite the threat of bad weather. Initially forced to begin practice indoors due to lightning, the Tigers still managed a full session outside.
With only five wins combined the past two seasons, Cape Central is taking full advantage of every second of practice. Head Coach Kent Gibbs says this offseason was different, and the team’s confidence is much improved.
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) also completed practice number one bright and early. The Bulldogs are coming off a District Championship last season, but return just three players with significant experience. They are embracing the challenge.
