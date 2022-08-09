Man charged with murder of Karen Swift 11-year-old murder case in Dyer County

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man has been charged with the murder of his former wife, the late Karen Swift, in an 11-year-old case.

David Swift, a resident of Dyer County, has been charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder.

Allegedly, David Swift was the last person to see her alive after she returned home from a Halloween party at the Dyersburg Country Club at The Farms.

Karen Swift’s body was found on Dec. 10, 2011.

David Swift, a resident of Dyer County, has been charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder.

“Today is a good day for law enforcement and I’m very pleased the grand jury returned an indictment against Swift,” Sheriff Jeff Box said. “We have literally spent thousands of hours on this case and a lot of that time was spent dispelling false information and rumors. Our investigators never gave up and just kept going through the evidence and I want to sincerely thank them for their diligence in this case.”

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office turned over their evidence after concluding their investigation in October of 2019.

“The one thing that held true since the early stages of the investigation into Karen’s death was that David was always a suspect because all the evidence pointed to him,” Box said. “We were able to rule anyone and everyone else out involving this tragic murder and the grand jury made the right decision today by indicting him on a pre-meditated first-degree murder charge.”

If Swift is convicted, he will spend the rest of his life in prison without a chance of parole.

