Heartland Votes

Jon Rust to be inducted into Missouri Newspaper Hall of Fame

Jon Rust, president of Rust Communications and publisher of the Southeast Missourian, will be...
Jon Rust, president of Rust Communications and publisher of the Southeast Missourian, will be inducted into the Missouri Newspaper Hall of Fame on September 16.(Missouri Press Association)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland newspaper leader will be one of three people inducted into the Missouri Newspaper Hall of Fame.

Jon Rust, president of Rust Communications and publisher of the Southeast Missourian, will join the late Joe Gravely, former publisher of the Bolivar Free Press, and Dana Raker, former editor of the Holden Image, as the 2022 class.

Their induction will take place Friday, September 16, during the 156th Annual Convention and Trade Show in Lake Ozark.

Established by the Missouri Press Association in 1991, the 2022 Hall of Fame class will be the 32nd group to be inducted.

According to a release from the Missouri Press Association, Hall of Fame inductees or their families receive Pinnacle Awards in honor of the inductees’ service to the Missouri newspaper industry and their communities. Inductees’ plaques will join the permanent display of inductees in the MPA office in Columbia and in the student lounge in Lee Hills Hall at the Missouri School of Journalism.

