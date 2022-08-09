IDOT to remove unmarked gravesites to complete upgrades to I-64 in Metro East

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is in the first phase of upgrading I-64 at Illinois Route 111, which includes getting feedback on removing human remains from unmarked gravesites.

On Tuesday, IDOT held a public input session at James Avant Elementary School in Washington Park. Officials with IDOT sought feedback on improving the bridge on Illinois Route 111 across I-64 and what to do with human remains surrounding the intersection.

Records show Douglas-Lawn Ridge Cemetery sits north of where I-64 is today and St. Clair County Cemetery is to the south. Officials told News 4 that both cemeteries appear to have been abandoned after World War II.

“The clearance is so low that it frequently gets hit by truck traffic on I-64,” said Cindy Stafford, an engineer with IDOT. “The cemetery was originally disturbed during the 60s when the interstate was built. So, trying to find those unmarked graves with the tools and skills that were available in the 60s probably wasn’t able to help them find all those features.”

Stafford said crews relocated about 1,500 graves back in the 1960s to build I-64.

“They tore it all down and started building I-64,” said Brian Mifflin, a lifelong Washington Park resident. “The families that--they are probably dead too and their grandkids--they might still be alive.”

IDOT confirmed it first learned about the cemeteries three years ago during its first public input session on the $26.5 million project. An investigation by IDOT revealed remains are still there.

IDOT plans to move the remains to another nearby cemetery before completing the upgrades. The agency expects the project to be completed by the end of the decade.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.