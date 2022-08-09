Heartland Votes

IDOT to remove unmarked gravesites to complete upgrades to I-64 in Metro East

At least hundred of gravesites possibly unaccounted for
By Deion Broxton
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is in the first phase of upgrading I-64 at Illinois Route 111, which includes getting feedback on removing human remains from unmarked gravesites.

On Tuesday, IDOT held a public input session at James Avant Elementary School in Washington Park. Officials with IDOT sought feedback on improving the bridge on Illinois Route 111 across I-64 and what to do with human remains surrounding the intersection.

Records show Douglas-Lawn Ridge Cemetery sits north of where I-64 is today and St. Clair County Cemetery is to the south. Officials told News 4 that both cemeteries appear to have been abandoned after World War II.

“The clearance is so low that it frequently gets hit by truck traffic on I-64,” said Cindy Stafford, an engineer with IDOT. “The cemetery was originally disturbed during the 60s when the interstate was built. So, trying to find those unmarked graves with the tools and skills that were available in the 60s probably wasn’t able to help them find all those features.”

Stafford said crews relocated about 1,500 graves back in the 1960s to build I-64.

“They tore it all down and started building I-64,” said Brian Mifflin, a lifelong Washington Park resident. “The families that--they are probably dead too and their grandkids--they might still be alive.”

IDOT confirmed it first learned about the cemeteries three years ago during its first public input session on the $26.5 million project. An investigation by IDOT revealed remains are still there.

IDOT plans to move the remains to another nearby cemetery before completing the upgrades. The agency expects the project to be completed by the end of the decade.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot a man who was robbing him. (Source: KFVS)
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
A grand jury indicted David Swift on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death...
Man extradited to Dyer Co. on 1st-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

Latest News

Creal Springs Mayor Micah Morrow said she received a call around 5:48 p.m. that the municipal...
Fire at Creal Springs Municipal Building under investigation, city deals with damage
Demario Smith
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
Investigators looking for suspects who stole from Boy Scouts in Scott County
Investigators looking for suspects who stole from Boy Scouts in Scott County
Cape Girardeau Police investigating after one person shot
Cape Girardeau Police investigating after one person shot
Generic image.
Marijuana in Missouri: What’s in the amendment up for public vote?