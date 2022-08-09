Heartland Votes

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on EKY flooding

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flood recovery and relief efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky, nearly two weeks after people woke up to the devastation.

Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update Monday on the response to the flooding:

Gov. Beshear giving update on EKY flooding

LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear giving update on EKY flooding More >> https://bit.ly/3A6O4F2

Posted by WKYT on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll is still at 37. However, he says it will rise after the death of a Knott County teen.

Gov. Beshear says there are 190 National Guard members in the flood-impacted areas. They have distributed nearly 38,000 cases of water and almost as many meals.

There are still just under 400 customers without power. However, this is way down from the roughly 25,000 right after the storms.

Beshear says debris removal is the next phase of the clean-up process. He says Wednesday evening the recovery efforts will transition from emergency mode to stabilization mode.

State police are still looking for two women in Breathitt County, Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff. If you have any information about them, you’re asked to call KSP Post 13 in Hazard.

The Governor says the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised over $4.6 million through nearly 30,000 donations. The first expenditures are for funeral costs.

Gov. Beshear is saying the best way to help right now is monetary donations through trusted funds. He says clothing is not needed. Distribution locations have no room for any more clothing donations.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Joseph P. Walker II was charged in connection with an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza in Cape...
Arrest made in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County...
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
David Swift, a former resident of Dyer County, was arrested in Alabama after a grand jury...
Man indicted on 1st degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift, 11-year-old murder case in Dyer County

Latest News

The War for the Wheel game will air live on KFVS TOO.
'War for the Wheel' to air live on KFVS TOO
A fire at the Creal Springs municipal building is under investigation.
Fire at Creal Springs municipal building under investigation
FILE — If it passes, Missouri would join 18 other states which have completely legalized...
Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November
Jon Rust, president of Rust Communications and publisher of the Southeast Missourian, will be...
Jon Rust to be inducted into Missouri Newspaper Hall of Fame
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects