Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on EKY flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flood recovery and relief efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky, nearly two weeks after people woke up to the devastation.

Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update Monday on the response to the flooding:

Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll is still at 37. However, he says it will rise after the death of a Knott County teen.

Gov. Beshear says there are 190 National Guard members in the flood-impacted areas. They have distributed nearly 38,000 cases of water and almost as many meals.

There are still just under 400 customers without power. However, this is way down from the roughly 25,000 right after the storms.

Beshear says debris removal is the next phase of the clean-up process. He says Wednesday evening the recovery efforts will transition from emergency mode to stabilization mode.

State police are still looking for two women in Breathitt County, Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff. If you have any information about them, you’re asked to call KSP Post 13 in Hazard.

The Governor says the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised over $4.6 million through nearly 30,000 donations. The first expenditures are for funeral costs.

Gov. Beshear is saying the best way to help right now is monetary donations through trusted funds. He says clothing is not needed. Distribution locations have no room for any more clothing donations.

