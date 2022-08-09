Heartland Votes

First Alert: Scattered rain & storms

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/9
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A few showers and storms are possible this morning with more chances on the way.

Wake-up temperatures are slightly cooler in the low 70s, but it is still very muggy.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon with an increased chance for scattered rain and storms.

Storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Afternoon highs will also be slightly cooler in the low 80s north rot upper 80s south, but it will still be muggy with heat index values in the 90s.

More showers and storms are possible tonight into Wednesday as a front slowly stalls out over the Heartland.

Drier conditions arrive during the day on Thursday.

Near the end of the week, cooler and less humid air will set up over the Heartland heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Joseph P. Walker II was charged in connection with an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza in Cape...
Arrest made in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County...
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
(Photo courtesy of Terri K McClain Wilmurth)
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store

Latest News

A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
Scattered Rain & Storms Today
We are monitoring scattered showers and storms this evening.
First Alert: Tracking scattered showers, storms tonight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered storms this evening, again tomorrow.
Daisies are in full bloom in this Sikeston garden.
Mild & Muggy Monday Morning