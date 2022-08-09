First Alert: Scattered rain & storms

(KFVS) - A few showers and storms are possible this morning with more chances on the way.

Wake-up temperatures are slightly cooler in the low 70s, but it is still very muggy.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon with an increased chance for scattered rain and storms.

Storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Afternoon highs will also be slightly cooler in the low 80s north rot upper 80s south, but it will still be muggy with heat index values in the 90s.

More showers and storms are possible tonight into Wednesday as a front slowly stalls out over the Heartland.

Drier conditions arrive during the day on Thursday.

Near the end of the week, cooler and less humid air will set up over the Heartland heading into the weekend.

