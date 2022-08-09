Heartland Votes

Fire at the Creal Springs municipal building is under investigation

By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT
CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is ongoing tonight in the city of Creal Springs in Williamson County after a fire started in the city’s municipal building.

According to the Mayor of Creal Springs, Micah Morrow, she received a call around 5:48 that the municipal building, which contains multiple agencies like the police and city offices, was on fire.

Morrow believes it started in a storage attic.

No one was hurt and none of the city’s equipment was damaged, but the officed did have some water damage.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the Williamson County Fire Department and the city of Marion Fire Department.

A state fire marshall is on the scene investigating, as of Monday night.

