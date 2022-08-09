Heartland Votes

Colorado deputy shot, killed in line of duty; 2 others dead

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post that Deputy Andrew Peery was shot and...
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post that Deputy Andrew Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty.(El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – Three people, including a deputy, are dead following a shooting in Colorado on Sunday evening.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post that Deputy Andrew Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Multiple agencies were involved, and according to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the investigation began with law enforcement responding to a 911 call around 5 p.m. regarding a shooting. There were additional 911 calls from other area residents also reporting hearing gunfire.

Two El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies and one Fountain Police Department officer responded. When they arrived, they encountered gunfire from the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old John Paz.

Peery, who was one of the responding deputies, was struck by a bullet and “gravely injured,” according to police. Law enforcement returned fire on Paz and immediately began lifesaving measures on Peery.

Peery was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance, but he died from his injuries.

While at the scene, other deputies and officers found a dead woman in the front yard of the home. When police entered the home, they found Paz dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While the El Paso County Coroner’s Office will rule an official cause of death for all three people, the deaths of Peery and of the woman are being investigated as homicides committed by Paz, police said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is leading the investigation.

