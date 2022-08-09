Heartland Votes

Church faces fire damage after surveillance footage shows man breaking in


Madison church dealing with damage after fire
Madison church dealing with damage after fire
By Justina Latimer
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital after breaking into a church in Madison, allegedly starting a fire, and jumping out a window.

“It’s sad..” said Pastor Sergio Arce of Madison First Baptist Church.

Pastor Arce says he left his church last Thursday just before 5 pm. Shortly after, he found out someone was breaking into the church.

Ring camera footage shows a man ringing the doorbell, then smashing a window to gain entry.

“This individual did not burglarize anything. He didn’t take anything,” stated Pastor Arce.

When police arrived, the suspect, Jaron Ervin, was still in the building. According to police, Ervin later jumped from a window. When they asked how the fire started, he stated, “I was sending an S.O.S.”

“The room is just completely dark now. Things caught on fire. There is just a lot of ash, things that have pretty much deteriorated to nothing,” Arce explained.

Despite tons of damage and items destroyed in the church’s education wing, the pastor is looking at the positives.

“As devastating as it is to have to face damage that has been done to the church property, the positive side is the church is not the building,” said Arce.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot a man who was robbing him. (Source: KFVS)
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
A grand jury indicted David Swift on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death...
Man extradited to Dyer Co. on 1st-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

Latest News

Creal Springs Mayor Micah Morrow said she received a call around 5:48 p.m. that the municipal...
Fire at Creal Springs Municipal Building under investigation, city deals with damage
Demario Smith
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
Investigators looking for suspects who stole from Boy Scouts in Scott County
Investigators looking for suspects who stole from Boy Scouts in Scott County
Cape Girardeau Police investigating after one person shot
Cape Girardeau Police investigating after one person shot
Generic image.
Marijuana in Missouri: What’s in the amendment up for public vote?