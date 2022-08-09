Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot

Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot a man who was robbing him. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m.

Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot a man who was robbing him.

Droege said officers found one person sustained gunshot wounds at the home. That person is being treated at an area hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been filed yet.

