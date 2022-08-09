Heartland Votes

Biden to sign $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

After Democrats pushed their election-year, estimated $740 billion economic package to Senate passage, the bill now heads to the House. (CNN, SENATE TV, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.

The Rose Garden ceremony on Tuesday will include lawmakers, union officials, local politicians and business leaders, the White House said, as the president looks to highlight a new law that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry in an effort to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods.

“We are going to invest it in America,” Biden said Friday. “We’re going to make it in America. We’re going to win the economic competition of the 21st century in America.”

The White House said Micron is announcing a $40 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing of memory chips, and Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries are announcing a $4.2 billion expansion of an upstate New York chip plant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Joseph P. Walker II was charged in connection with an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza in Cape...
Arrest made in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County...
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
(Photo courtesy of Terri K McClain Wilmurth)
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store

Latest News

David Swift, a former resident of Dyer County, was arrested in Alabama after a grand jury...
Man indicted on 1st degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift, 11-year-old murder case in Dyer County
Workers at a Washington state scrapyard found a man’s body in the trunk of an SUV bought at...
Man’s body found in trunk of SUV auctioned for scrap
Police are still trying to identify the man and determine exactly how he died.
Scrapyard workers find body in trunk of SUV bought at auction
David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago
David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago