Heartland Votes

10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2

Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'(Indiana State Police)
By Natasha Leland and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A dozen people were taken to the hospital in Indiana Monday night after a crash that split a pickup truck in two pieces, police said.

According to WPTA, officials said they believe the 65-year-old driver of a pickup truck crossed an intersection without stopping.

A large passenger van, driven by a 41-year-old woman carrying 10 children, crashed into the side of the truck.

Police said the children involved were between the ages of 6 months and 15 years. They were all wearing seat belts and only had minor injuries.

Authorities said they believe alcohol played a role in the crash, and police said the truck driver would not cooperate with the investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Joseph P. Walker II was charged in connection with an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza in Cape...
Arrest made in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County...
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
(Photo courtesy of Terri K McClain Wilmurth)
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store

Latest News

Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and song writers Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
David Swift, a former resident of Dyer County, was arrested in Alabama after a grand jury...
Man indicted on 1st degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift, 11-year-old murder case in Dyer County
The Kia logo is displayed in this photo from Aug. 16, 2014. Kia issued a recall for certain...
Kia recalls sedans because plates in ceiling can come loose
Kevin Welsh holds up PHA pellets at the Danimer Scientific plant on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up