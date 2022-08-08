Heartland Votes

Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured after her pickup truck crash into a silo in New Madrid County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6.

The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound when her truck went off the road and hit a silo.

An ambulance took the teen to a Sikeston hospital for treatment.

MSHP said the teen was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County
