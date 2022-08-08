Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6.
The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound when her truck went off the road and hit a silo.
An ambulance took the teen to a Sikeston hospital for treatment.
MSHP said the teen was wearing a seat belt.
