Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6.

The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound when her truck went off the road and hit a silo.

An ambulance took the teen to a Sikeston hospital for treatment.

MSHP said the teen was wearing a seat belt.

