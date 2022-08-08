Heartland Votes

Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident outside Ted Drewes in custody

By Kelsee Ward and Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man believed to be the driver in a hit-and-run accident that left a 17-year-old dead outside Ted Drewes is in custody.

Jacob Adler, 25, of St. Louis County, was arrested Monday on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence, police say. Officers will soon ask prosecutors to file charges.

The incident happened in the 6700 block of Chippewa at around 8:50 p.m. on July 29. Police said an initial investigation found an unknown pickup truck was traveling westbound on Chippewa approaching Ted Drewes. As the truck got closer, Matthew Nikolai, 17, was walking from a bank parking lot southbound across Chippewa towards Ted Drewes.

Police are searching for a Ford F150 linked to a deadly hit-and-run in the Central West End.
Police are searching for a Ford F150 linked to a deadly hit-and-run in the Central West End.(St. Louis City Police)

Police said Nikolai crossed into lane one of westbound Chippewa when he was hit by the dark gray Ford F150 with a broken headlight and damage to the driver’s side of the car. He then went tumbling into lane one of eastbound Chippewa where he was run over by a 2014 Ford Fusion. The truck did not stop after the crash and fled the scene. Officers said an 18-year-old and 19-year-old pulled over in the Ford and are cooperating with the investigation.

Nikolai was taken to the hospital where he later died. The investigation is ongoing.

The truck was found Thursday in St. Louis County .

CBC High School in St. Louis tweeted that Nikolai was one of its students. The school is opened the chapel Sunday, July 31, from 3-5 p.m. for people to gather in prayer.

News 4 spoke to a parent who says taking her kids there has been concerning in the past because of the traffic on Chippewa.

Sedina Zuko says she tries to park in the Ted Drewes parking lot but because of how busy it’s been, she often has to park across the street.

“There should be some police officer or like they have at the schools or something blocking people,” Zuko says. “Some type of cones to help people not get hit because it’s just horrible. I heard there was another accident a couple of weeks ago where somebody was hit. It just seems like it’s been a pattern this summer.”

