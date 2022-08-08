St. Louis multi-agency resource center continues to provide flooding assistance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Multi-Agency Resource Center at a St. Louis church will continue to provide assistance to those impacted by flooding.

The MARC at Friendly Temple Church will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, August 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Services are available to individuals affected by flooding in St. Louis, Mo. metro area and East St. Louis, Ill.

According to a release from the State Emergency Management Agency, a MARC is a central location, or “one-stop-shop,” for flood survivors to receive recovery resources and assistance information.

“Last week, a total of 4,230 people from 1,583 area families were connected to services and supplies during the five days volunteers, faith-based partners, state and local agencies supported MARCs in the St. Louis region,” SEMA Director Jim Remillard said. “We continue working with our partners to help improve MARC capacity and technology to best serve those directly impacted by flooding. We appreciate our partners at the Friendly Temple Church for graciously extending our stay and recruiting additional volunteers to assist with registration.”

According to the state EMA, each day the MARC at 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive is open, it will provide service to a maximum of 300 households.

If the MARC reaches capacity at 300 on Tuesday or Wednesday, reservations will be taken for the next day. The reservations can only be made at Friendly Temple Church once capacity has been reached.

Impacted individuals are encouraged to pre-register with a QR code to help with the intake process and should keep in mind that it can take several hours to connect with each agency in the MARC.

The Friendly Temple Church will continue to provide access to its air-conditioned Dome Theatre for those waiting their turn, as was done at Friday’s MARC.

Multi-Agency Resource Centers provide services to households with American Red Cross-verified flood damage in homes and apartments. Some agencies have the ability to provide emergency financial assistance based on verified flood damage. Additional assistance includes food stamp replacement services, insurance information, legal services and other disaster-related services.

Individuals may pick up emergency clean-up supplies, food, pet food and other items depending on specific needs. Meals, snacks, water and child care are also available on-site.

The partner agencies in the MARC are unable to provide assistance for flood damage to non-living quarters, including storage areas, unfinished areas and garages, regardless of appliances or HVAC systems being located there.

Agencies at the MARC can only assist individuals and families, not businesses.

Individuals are asked to bring photo identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. If ID has been lost due to flooding, the Resource Centers will assist residents with information on how to replace IDs and other important paperwork.

Individuals who may need transportation to and from the MARC can call 211; those with other unmet needs or who are unable to attend one of the MARCs can visit http://211helps.org for resources.

