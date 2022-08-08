Heartland Votes

SEMO Food Bank continues Weekend Backpack Program

A B-F-F in school typically means... best friend forever...but at SEMO Food bank in Sikeston it means Backpacks For Friday.(Jeffrey Bullard)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A B-F-F in school typically means “best friend forever” but at the SEMO Food Bank in Sikeston it means Backpacks For Friday.

“It’s something so little and so small that most of us take for granted and it means the world to these students,” Heather Collier said. “A lot of kids rely on school breakfast and lunch programs during the school year, but the weekends and the holidays it goes away...so they’re able to take a pack of food home every Friday. It’s all pop-top easy open containers so they can feed themselves.”

This organization expect the need to be even greater.

It takes just five dollars to fill each bag.

“We’re sending out 1200 bags a week are going out to around 30 schools...so this is in their community it’s not going anywhere outside of Southeast Missouri,” Camille Peters, Partner Relations and Compliance Director, said. “I think when you’re here and you see that this food is being packed individually it just gives you a bigger understanding that there’s a lot of children that need this.”

