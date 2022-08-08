Heartland Votes

Scattered storms this evening, again tomorrow.

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/8/22
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring scattered showers and storms this evening. A few of these storms have produced very gusty winds and heavy rain. These storms will weaken as we head into the late evening hours however, scattered storms will be possible throughout the overnight hours. Outside the storms it will be warm and muggy tonight. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers an storms possible. A few storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs will range from the lower 80s north to the upper 80s south.

