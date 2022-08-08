Heartland Votes

Police chase leads to arrest, drug charges

Andrew Kiprop, 34 of Mayfield, was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, after a police chase early Monday morning, Aug. 8.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A police chase just before 1 a.m. on Monday, August 8 in Graves County led to the arrest of a Mayfield man.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver did not stop.

The deputy continued to follow the driver.

Another deputy and a Kentucky State Trooper joined the chase a short time later and pulled the driver over on Jimtown Road.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Andrew Kiprop.

During a search of his vehicle, investigators said they found a quantity of marijuana and paraphernalia and that Kiprop was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Kiprop was arrested and booked into the Graves County Restricted Custody Center on the following charges: DUI first, fleeing or evading second degree, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, speeding 26 mph or greater over limit, communication device violation first, open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, failure to notify of address change, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card and improper signal.

