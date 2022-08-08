Heartland Votes

Police: Anne Heche under investigation for DUI and hit-and-run after crash

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) – Actor Anne Heche is being investigated for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles last week, according to police.

The woman who lived in the house was inside when the car came crashing through the walls, apparently coming to a stop just feet from her.

She and her family are OK, but the house was destroyed. Friends and neighbors have started a GoFundMe to help them rebuild.

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.(KCAL/KCBS)

As for Heche, investigators are waiting on the results of blood work done after the crash.

She’s still in the hospital and doing better, but officials haven’t said whether they’ve been able to talk to her about what happened yet.

Hours before the accident, Heche posted a podcast in which she referenced drinking vodka and wine because she was having a bad day, though it’s unclear when the podcast was recorded. The podcast has since been taken down.

