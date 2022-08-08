Heartland Votes

New astronomy group meeting in Cape Girardeau

Notre Dame High School science teacher and astronomy expert Jerry Landawe previews what you can see in the night sky in August and a new astronomy club.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Enthusiasts and experts interested in astronomy and the study of space have created a group open to anyone wanting to learn and discuss the science.

The new group, Astronomical Association of Southeast Missouri, meets every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

The club is open to all levels of interest.

“We have college students, high school kids, we’ve got people from the community, who are sharing everything they know and can learn about astronomy,” said Notre Dame High School science teacher and astronomy expert Jerry Landawe.

Landawe says the group is just getting started with meetings and during the meetings they will plan for upcoming celestial events.

He explained a Monday, August 8 is Global Sleep Under the Stars Night, a stargazing celebration.

This year also happens to coincide with the Perseids meteor shower.

If there is rain and/or clouds Monday night, Landawe says the meteor shower should be visible Tuesday.

Other astrological events this month include the Sturgeon Moon, a supermoon, on Thursday, Aug. 11 and the viewing of Saturn the whole month.

Landawe says the best time to view Saturn is after 8 p.m.

“If you’ve never seen Saturn through a telescope, it’s really something you want to get to see,” said Landawe.

Landawe is also excited about the upcoming complete solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

He says totality, compared to the total solar eclipse in 2017, will be longer and better. It’s an event many are starting to prepare for and getting excited about.

Click her for the official 2024 Heartland Eclipse page.

