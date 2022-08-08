Heartland Votes

NC sheriff’s office puts AR-15s in schools in case of emergencies

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that they plan to equip school resources officers with AR-15 rifles and additional training to help improve securi
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS) - A North Carolina sheriff plans to equip school resource officers with AR-15 rifles as a safety measure.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood announced the plan to help improve security for Madison County Schools during a press conference in June, WHNS reports.

During the press conference, Harwood argued that we’ve seen that a deputy armed with a handgun is not always enough to stop certain situations. Because of this, he said he decided to arm every school resource officer with an AR-15 rifle with optics and accessories.

According to Harwood, all the rifles and accessories were bought using money donated by residents in Madison County.

Haywood explained that every officer will attend hours of extra tactical training with these rifles to ensure they are ready to use them. He added that each rifle will also be kept in a gun safe in an undisclosed location at each school.

Harwood said he is working with Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Weil Hoffman and the Board of Education to implement this new safety measure.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo courtesy of Terri K McClain Wilmurth)
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
Mayor, councilmember ‘call for accountability’ following OTR mass shooting
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Highs at about 90-95, dew points in the mid 70s to push peak heat indices (HX) into the 100-106...
First Alert: Hot today, storms to follow
This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the...
People gather at paranormal event in Cape Girardeau this weekend

Latest News

Actor Roger E. Mosley was best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the...
‘Magnum, P.I.’ actor Roger E. Mosley dies at 83
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make a stop in New Madrid County on Monday, August 8.
Gov. Parson to tour highway project in New Madrid County
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Gov. Parson to visit Portageville, tour highway project
Gov. Parson to visit Portageville, tour highway project