Heartland Votes

More than 4,500 attend Mayfield tornado relief concert

According to a release, Drew Taylor, Cory Michael Harris, Tim Thurman, Nick Haynes, Anderson Gore, Dan Neihoff and Megan Wilder headlined the event, along with other special guests.(KentuckyCare/ArkansasCare)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - More than 4,500 people attended the tornado relief concert at the Mayfield-Graves County Back to School Bash to benefit Mayfield and Graves County.

The tornado relief concert was sponsored by KentuckyCare and held at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.

According to a release, Drew Taylor, Cory Michael Harris, Tim Thurman, Nick Haynes, Anderson Gore, Dan Neihoff and Megan Wilder headlined the event, along with other special guests.

“It’s easy to become overwhelmed,” said Michael Hill, vice president of operations for KentuckyCare. “In moments of crisis and uncertainty, music has a special way of keeping us connected. Music keeps us calm, empowers, strengthens, inspires and gives us hope. KentuckyCare’s meaningful mission continues to bring hope, healing and restoration across Western Kentucky while improving the overall health and well-being of our communities.”

Musician, singer and songwriter Drew Taylor helped organize the musicians for the event.

“I wanted to help as much as I could,” he said. “When you see an older gentleman sitting on his front steps with his entire home turned to rubble, and he says there was no insurance on the home, that puts things into perspective. These people have lost everything, and being human with the grace of God, it’s my job to help communities and people the best I can. Healing with music and allowing people to have an hour on stage with me so they can forget what’s going on in the world around them is the least I can do. It’s been a ton of work planning and coordinating, but we have some amazing artists coming out to support Mayfield. I couldn’t be more proud of these Nashville artists coming together to help out in a time of need.”

In response to the devastating tornado on Dec. 10, KentuckyCare opened a mobile clinic in Mayfield-Graves County and Marshall County offering tornado relief care.

The mobile unit later became a temporary second location in Mayfield. KentuckyCare continues to provide ongoing tornado recovery and support to tornado victims across Western Kentucky. Delivering food and cleaning supplies to tornado victims is one of the many initiatives underway.

A second clinic is scheduled to open this fall at 110 Kings Dr. in Mayfield. This new state-of-the-art facility will offer a wide range of health care services, including behavioral health, pharmacy services, women’s health and primary care, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

KentuckyCare is a member of the ARcare Health Network.

