Heartland Votes

Mild & Muggy Monday Morning

Isolated Rain/Storms This Afternoon....
Daisies are in full bloom in this Sikeston garden.
Daisies are in full bloom in this Sikeston garden.(Source: cNews/Jeannie Winfield)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mild and muggy Monday morning as temperatures set the stage in the low to middle 70s with high dew points making it feel sticky outside. Mostly sunny skies today with high heat index values reaching up to 105F again. During the afternoon and early evening, isolated showers and storms are likely. Anything that develops is likely to produce very heavy rain. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s.

The theme for the next few days is a slow-moving cold front into the Heartland Tuesday and Wednesday. This will help increase chances for additional precipitation for the first half of this week. Thankfully after this moves through, we will see a relief from the oppressive heat and humidity during the second half of the week! Afternoon temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 80s with drier air in place.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo courtesy of Terri K McClain Wilmurth)
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
Mayor, councilmember ‘call for accountability’ following OTR mass shooting
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Highs at about 90-95, dew points in the mid 70s to push peak heat indices (HX) into the 100-106...
First Alert: Hot today, storms to follow
This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the...
People gather at paranormal event in Cape Girardeau this weekend

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/7/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/7/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/7/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/7/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 8/7/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 8/7/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook