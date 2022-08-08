Mild & Muggy Monday Morning

Mild and muggy Monday morning as temperatures set the stage in the low to middle 70s with high dew points making it feel sticky outside. Mostly sunny skies today with high heat index values reaching up to 105F again. During the afternoon and early evening, isolated showers and storms are likely. Anything that develops is likely to produce very heavy rain. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s.

The theme for the next few days is a slow-moving cold front into the Heartland Tuesday and Wednesday. This will help increase chances for additional precipitation for the first half of this week. Thankfully after this moves through, we will see a relief from the oppressive heat and humidity during the second half of the week! Afternoon temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 80s with drier air in place.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.