Heartland Votes

Mayfield firefighters aid flood victims

Mayfield firefighters return home from eastern Kentucky after providing aid to flood victims.
Mayfield firefighters return home from eastern Kentucky after providing aid to flood victims.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - “They said it usually floods up there, but this is the worst they’ve seen it,” Lieutenant Cameron Lindsey said.

He just got back to his home base, Mayfield, after visiting eastern Kentucky with a group of first responders.

Because many first responders in that region were impacted by the floods, they stepped in to help out.

“We ran mutual aid calls with them, we responded to a car wreck, a hazmat call, a couple water rescues, some fire alarms, you know just help them out anyway we could,” Lindsey said.

They also worked closely with people who were struggling.

“Just distraught, you know they’ve lost everything,” the Lieutenant said.

But, as Mayfield, KY firefighters, they know that feeling all too well.

Their own community is still recovering from tornadoes that tore through businesses and homes in December.

“You work your whole life for something and it’s gone in an instant,” Lindsey said.

Firefighter Matthias Dixon said that so many people from around the country stepped in to help the Mayfield community when the devastation occurred. He said it just felt right to go and help.

“It means a lot just being able to help anywhere we could because we know,” Dixon said. “We’ve seen the struggles that everyone went through here and being able to go up and make a difference there, it meant a lot because we got a lot of help here and we just wanted to do the same.”

Plus, he tells me everyone was happy to have them there to help

“They were very thankful though to see us,” Dixon said. “When we were taking the water and the food they were very thankful.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

