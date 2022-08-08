Heartland Votes

KSP releases names of women missing after flooding

KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released the names of two women who went missing after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

KSP says 60-year-old Vanessa Baker and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28.

Baker is described as a white female, 5′7″ tall, weighing approximately 215 lbs, and having dark-colored hair. Officials say Cundiff is a white female, 5′1″ tall, weighing approximately 280 lbs, and having dark-colored hair.

KSP officials ask anyone with any information about their possible whereabouts to contact KSP Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

