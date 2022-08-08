Heartland Votes

Job fair coming to Paducah at the Julian Carroll Convention Center

The job fair, organized by West Kentucky Workforce Board and local partners, will begin at 10...
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A job fair is coming to the Julian Carroll Convention Center on August 23.

The job fair, organized by West Kentucky Workforce Board and local partners, will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

There will be a variety of opportunities, with some requiring no high school diploma and others requiring advanced college degrees.

Employers can register at the West Kentucky Workforce website, or call the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce at 270-443-1746.

“We’ve convened an exceptional group of partners to offer this event,” Sheila Clark said, Executive Director for the Workforce Board. “Each partner is bringing a unique set of skills to help us focus on the needs of employers and educate job seekers about how to use a job fair to find employment.”

“The City of Paducah is proud to be a sponsor of the upcoming job fair,” Mayor George Bray said, “Last year’s job fair was a resounding success, and we are looking forward to building upon that success on August 23rd. At few times in the history of our country has there been more need than now for employers and new hires to find each other. I strongly encourage those looking to advance their careers to attend to meet potential employers, explore the wide-ranging career opportunities in this area, and connect with various resources that could be helpful in finding an employer that is the right fit.”

The Julian Carroll Convention Center is located at 415 Park Street in Paducah.

