Hiker suffers serious injuries after 30-foot fall on Texas County, Mo. trail

(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - A hiker, 17, suffered serious injuries after falling 30 feet off a cliff along a walking trail in Texas County.

The fall happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on the Narrows trail near Houston.

Rescuers made their way down the steep terrain to assess the patient and evaluate what equipment was needed to extricate the teenager. The patient had rolled downhill an additional 50 feet further from the base of the cliff before coming to rest. Crews walked the teenager back up the steep trail to emergency crews. They hoisted the teenager using multiple anchor points.

Crews airlifted the hiker to a local hospital.

