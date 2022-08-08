First Alert: Hot & muggy with isolated showers, storms possible

(KFVS) - It will be another hot and humid day in the Heartland.

Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

It will feel very muggy with high heat index values reaching up to 105 degrees again.

Isolated showers and storms are also likely during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Very heavy rain is possible.

A slow-moving cold front will makes its way into the Heartland Tuesday and Wednesday.

This will increase chances for rain the first half of the week.

Highs will stay mainly in the upper 80s, but it will still be very humid.

After the front moves through the region, we will get a break from oppressive heat and humidity.

Afternoon highs during the second half of the week will drop back into the mid to upper 80s, with drier air.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.