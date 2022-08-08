Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills.

The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

The program begins on September 1, 2022.

Those who are applying have to submit the following information:

Proof of income for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of the application

Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, though individuals without a Social Security number can still apply

heat and electric bills from the last 30 days

rental information, including the rental agreement and the amount as well as landlord contact

For more information, call the Shawnee Development Council at (618) 634-2201.

