Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau will soon have a cleaner river wall for residents and visitors to look at as they pass through the area.

A crew is out pressure washing the wall, removing years worth of dirt and grime.

“We’re cleaning the floodwall, making it look a little bit nicer,” Larry Burrows with Burrows Pressure Wash said. “They’re going to build a motel here by the casino and when people look out, they want to see a nice clean wall. We have from here and all the way to Broadway here to wash.”

Burrows Pressure Wash have already cleaned about a hundred feet of the north end of the wall near the casino.

Burrows said it’s great to see the wall cleaned to the way it looked originally when it was built.

“A lot of years since it’s been washed,” Burrows said. “I’m not sure how many but they’re sections here that when the locomotives come by, they have those diesel engines and we’re getting oil, plus mold, mildew and everything off this wall. It’s not just dirt.”

Burrows said once it’s complete, the wall will be looking a lot better.

“It makes us proud too that we’re doing a part for the city and just making the city look better and look nice,” Burrows said. “The city is always good about keeping things up. When we see our work like this, we’re proud to walk away from it and say we did that.”

Burrows said they have a total of about 2,200 feet of the wall to clean.

