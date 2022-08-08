Heartland Votes

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap

The sheriff's office marine patrol deputies in Pinellas County, Florida, free a shark caught in a crab trap. (SOURCE: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CNN) – Deputies in Florida risked their own safety Friday to help preserve sea life in Tampa Bay.

The Pinellas County deputies freed a 6-foot long shark that had gotten caught in a crab trap.

Someone had flagged down the marine patrol officers to report the issue.

A video showing the deputies working to free the shark hooked on the trap’s buoy was posted to the sheriff’s office Twitter feed.

They tried hard to remove the hook but couldn’t, so they cut it down as far as possible to free the shark.

The deputies had spent time earlier in the week rescuing sea turtles.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo courtesy of Terri K McClain Wilmurth)
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
Mayor, councilmember ‘call for accountability’ following OTR mass shooting
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Highs at about 90-95, dew points in the mid 70s to push peak heat indices (HX) into the 100-106...
First Alert: Hot today, storms to follow

Latest News

Sage Singleton was charged with armed robbery after former conviction of a felony.
Man accused of stabbing doesn’t get far on stolen bike with flat tire, police say
President Joe Biden is shown on his way to Kentucky. He emphasized that politics have no place...
LIVE: Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooter gets life for hate crime