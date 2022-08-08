Buildings damaged by Mayfield tornado to be demolished

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Some historic buildings damaged by the Mayfield tornado will start coming down later this week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close roads in downtown Mayfield as crews start demolishing buildings on the West Side of the Court Square.

Some of the buildings date back to the 1900s.

Broadway between 6th and 8th streets will be closed for 10 days starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10.

Motorists may self-detour via side streets.

According to KYTC, the KY 121 Bypass and KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass also provide opportunities to avoid these closures in downtown Mayfield.

Motorists driving in downtown Mayfield should be alert for trucks moving into and out of the worksite. Caution is required.

KYTC also reminds drivers to not remove or drive around road closed barricades. They are there for your safety.

