Heartland Votes

Buildings damaged by Mayfield tornado to be demolished

Crews will start demolishing tornado-damaged buildings in Mayfield, Ky.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Some historic buildings damaged by the Mayfield tornado will start coming down later this week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close roads in downtown Mayfield as crews start demolishing buildings on the West Side of the Court Square.

Some of the buildings date back to the 1900s.

Broadway between 6th and 8th streets will be closed for 10 days starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10.

Motorists may self-detour via side streets.

According to KYTC, the KY 121 Bypass and KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass also provide opportunities to avoid these closures in downtown Mayfield.

Motorists driving in downtown Mayfield should be alert for trucks moving into and out of the worksite. Caution is required.

KYTC also reminds drivers to not remove or drive around road closed barricades. They are there for your safety.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo courtesy of Terri K McClain Wilmurth)
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
Mayor, councilmember ‘call for accountability’ following OTR mass shooting
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Highs at about 90-95, dew points in the mid 70s to push peak heat indices (HX) into the 100-106...
First Alert: Hot today, storms to follow

Latest News

Crews will start demolishing tornado-damaged buildings in Mayfield, Ky.
Crews to begin demolishing damaged buildings in Mayfield
According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley, the open house will now be August 20...
Open house for new Poplar Bluff Police Dept. rescheduled
A new astronomy club has formed in southeast Missouri.
New astronomy group meeting in Cape Girardeau
Donors receive specially designed t-shirt and BUCHHEIT gift card
The KFVS12 Summer Blood Drive