Arrest made in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.

According to Cape Girardeau police, Joseph P. Walker II was arrested on August 3 in Wayne County on charges unrelated to the robbery.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and his bond was set at $50,000.

According to police, they responded to a reported armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza on Sunday, July 3. They said the suspect showed a gun and stole cash from the business.

