Arrest made in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery

Joseph P. Walker II was charged in connection with an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza in Cape...
Joseph P. Walker II was charged in connection with an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza in Cape Girardeau in July.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.

According to Cape Girardeau police, Joseph P. Walker II was arrested on August 3 in Wayne County on charges unrelated to the robbery.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and his bond was set at $50,000.

According to police, they responded to a reported armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza on Sunday, July 3. They said the suspect showed a gun and stole cash from the business.

